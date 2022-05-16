Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GoGold Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for GoGold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for GoGold Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

GGD has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on GoGold Resources from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

GGD opened at C$2.18 on Monday. GoGold Resources has a one year low of C$2.03 and a one year high of C$3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$643.66 million and a PE ratio of 198.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.66.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

