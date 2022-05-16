Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MUR opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 2.55.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $192,657.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,065 shares of company stock worth $448,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

