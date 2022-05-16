Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 43,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $215,086.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 69,539 shares of company stock worth $346,557 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.