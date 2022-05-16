Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Roblox Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roblox in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.21% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of RBLX opened at $32.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.