Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for goeasy (GSY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for goeasy (TSE: GSY):

5/13/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$228.00 to C$225.00.

5/13/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$160.00.

5/12/2022 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$207.00 to C$213.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$220.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$200.00 to C$180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$240.00 to C$220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$170.00.

4/12/2022 – goeasy is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 price target on the stock.

goeasy stock opened at C$112.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$153.78. goeasy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$97.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

Get goeasy Ltd alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.