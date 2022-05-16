Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Altus Group (AIF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Altus Group (TSE: AIF):

5/5/2022 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$72.50 to C$65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$67.00.

4/27/2022 – Altus Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$44.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.37. Altus Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$43.49 and a 52 week high of C$72.33.

Get Altus Group Limited alerts:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$162.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.95 million. Analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.60, for a total value of C$89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,575,896.40.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.