Research Analysts Set Expectations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,397,000 after buying an additional 1,494,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,802,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 431,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

