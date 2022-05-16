Research Analysts Set Expectations for Atreca, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atreca in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.81). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.13.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.78. Atreca has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 2,130.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 262,234 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 1,252.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 166,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 118,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

