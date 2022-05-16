Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 137.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

