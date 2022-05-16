Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 16th (AKZOY, ALPKF, API, BABA, BEKE, BIDU, BILI, BLSFY, BZUN, CBWBF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 16th:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Agora (NASDAQ:API)

was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $304.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $248.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a buy rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$44.00 price target on the stock.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $11.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past month. First-quarter results benefited from higher net revenues and lower expenses. The company completed its €3 billion share buyback program in April. Cost-reduction initiatives are expected to help it achieve cost/income ratio target of 70% by 2022. Also, gradually improving economy will drive Deutsche Bank’s deposit growth while exiting nonstrategic businesses and assets will strengthen capital ratios. However, low interest rates will keep margins under pressure. Also, litigation issues due to past misconducts can lead to higher legal costs in the near term, and remain a concern for Deutsche Bank. Nonetheless, given the company’s sound liquidity position, it is less likely to default interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens.”

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $372.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard's have outpaced the industry in a year, courtesy of its robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter fiscal 2022. Both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year. This marked the eighth straight quarter of an earnings beat. Results gained from the continued momentum in consumer demand and better inventory levels. The company witnessed robust sales in men’s apparel and accessories, ladies, and children’s apparel. This along with improved margins and lower operating expenses as a percentage of sales led to bottom-line growth. However, it continues to witness a rising trend in SG&A expenses. Also, stiff competition and raw material price inflation remain concerns.”

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Sidoti currently has $137.00 target price on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. They currently have $370.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $490.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enterprise boasts an extensive network of pipelines that spreads more than 50,000 miles and connects to every major U.S. shale play. Almost 80% of its pipeline contracts with shippers have been extended for 15-20 years, which will help generate steady cash flow. It is well-positioned to generate additional cash flow from under-construction growth capital projects worth $4.6 billion. Also, it is strongly committed to returning cash to shareholders. Enterprise reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings due to higher contributions from the NGL Pipelines & Services business. However, significant exposure to debt capital can affect its financial flexibility. Also, the partnership has been bearing the brunt of increasing costs over the past few quarters, adversely affecting the income. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has €25.50 ($26.84) target price on the stock.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $99.00 target price on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IPG Photonics reported strong first-quarter results with both earnings and revenues increasing year over year. Its results benefited from accelerated growth in welding, marking and 3D printing in North America, Europe and Japan. Strong demand for AMB lasers is driving IPG’s growth, particularly from electric vehicle battery manufacturers. IPG Photonics is grappling with increasing lead time for certain components. Rising inflation is escalating input costs, which is a major headwind. Demand for advanced applications in the telecom industry and solar cell manufacturing dwindled due to steep costs. Dependency on a few customers and a significant China exposure are persistently affecting the company. The weak China market shrank demand for CW lasers. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $280.00 price target on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Reply (OTC:RPYTF) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a reduce rating to a hold rating. Cheuvreux currently has €119.00 ($125.26) price target on the stock.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital to an outperform rating. They currently have C$8.00 price target on the stock.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$8.00 target price on the stock.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have €55.30 ($58.21) price target on the stock.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.80.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.