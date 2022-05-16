Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Expedia Group (EXPE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE):

5/5/2022 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $167.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $265.00 to $275.00.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $235.00.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $172.00.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $226.00 to $229.00.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $231.00 to $225.00.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $185.00.

5/3/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $225.00.

4/27/2022 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $198.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/9/2022 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/7/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $240.00 to $220.00.

4/1/2022 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2022 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.88. The stock had a trading volume of 143,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.04 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 378 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $79,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,749 shares of company stock worth $18,598,130 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,146,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

