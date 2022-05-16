Reviewing Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P10 has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and P10, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 7 3 0 2.30 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $39.78, indicating a potential upside of 29.91%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than P10.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -1.88% -1.26% -0.23% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and P10’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.21 billion 2.84 -$30.08 million ($0.19) -161.15 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

P10 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Summary

P10 beats Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

P10 Company Profile (Get Rating)

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

