Reviewing Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $700,000.00 31.28 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$66.73 million ($0.92) -0.33

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A -14.86% -1.62% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -174.48% -91.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.02, indicating a potential upside of 880.52%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.