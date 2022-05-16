Reviewing Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) & Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Finch Therapeutics Group and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finch Therapeutics Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 709.52%. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,590.38%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Profitability

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group -313.84% -26.15% -23.87% Inhibikase Therapeutics -476.81% -43.28% -39.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group $18.53 million 5.44 -$58.16 million ($1.93) -1.10 Inhibikase Therapeutics $3.10 million 5.78 -$14.79 million ($0.86) -0.83

Inhibikase Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group. Finch Therapeutics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It also develops IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

