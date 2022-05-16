Reviewing Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kyocera and SuperCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

SuperCom has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 438.65%. Given SuperCom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Kyocera.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kyocera and SuperCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $16.38 billion 1.20 $1.32 billion $3.66 14.84 SuperCom $12.27 million 1.08 -$10.14 million N/A N/A

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 8.09% 5.46% 4.08% SuperCom N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Kyocera has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kyocera beats SuperCom on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyocera (Get Rating)

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages and boards for use in smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal and SAW devices, connectors, sensing and control devices, power semiconductor and printing devices for the information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for in-vehicle installation and Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group offers printers, multifunctional products, commercial inkjet printers, document solutions, and supplies; and enterprise contents management solutions for document-related business. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; smart energy related products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About SuperCom (Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company's PureRF suite is a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers, house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B. Additionally, the company offers Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

