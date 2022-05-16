Reviewing Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Aviat Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 9.41 -$137.12 million N/A N/A Aviat Networks $274.91 million 1.18 $110.14 million $1.63 17.79

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Planet Labs PBC and Aviat Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00

Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus price target of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 125.05%. Aviat Networks has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 77.01%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Aviat Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC N/A -60.83% -19.82% Aviat Networks 6.55% 15.65% 9.59%

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Planet Labs PBC on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications. It serves communications service providers and private network operators, including state/local government, utility, federal government, and defense organizations. The company markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.