Reviewing ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) & Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of ServiceSource International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ServiceSource International and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A Alibaba Group 2 3 21 0 2.73

Alibaba Group has a consensus target price of $189.13, suggesting a potential upside of 114.94%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than ServiceSource International.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceSource International and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International -5.14% -0.61% -0.30% Alibaba Group 7.86% 10.84% 6.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServiceSource International and Alibaba Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International $195.70 million 0.74 -$14.72 million ($0.09) -16.00 Alibaba Group $109.48 billion 2.18 $22.98 billion $3.73 23.59

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than ServiceSource International. ServiceSource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats ServiceSource International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization; and serves cloud and SaaS, software and hardware, medical device and diagnostic equipment, and industrial IoT industries. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The company operates Taobao Marketplace, a social commerce platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; and Tmall Global and Kaola, which are import e-commerce platforms. It also operates Lingshoutong that connects FMCG manufacturers and their distributors to small retailers; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, the company offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, it provides elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large-scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, machine learning platform, and Internet of Things services. Additionally, the company operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency app; and Tmall Genie, an AI-enabled smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

