Reviewing TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TeraWulf and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

TeraWulf presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 612.17%. Given TeraWulf’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -2.66% 4.33% 2.21% Liberty TripAdvisor 23.25% 11.64% 5.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and Liberty TripAdvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 26.25 -$23.02 million ($0.22) -15.32 Liberty TripAdvisor $902.00 million 0.11 $179.00 million $3.12 0.43

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats TeraWulf on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf (Get Rating)

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. is based in Easton, Maryland.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of online travel guidance brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

