Reviewing Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) & Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

87.6% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 9.32% 5.32% 1.53% Kingsway Financial Services -3.02% 163.46% 1.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Kingsway Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $217.69 million 1.50 $19.33 million $0.43 14.79 Kingsway Financial Services $91.77 million 1.42 -$340,000.00 ($0.14) -38.57

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services. Kingsway Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trean Insurance Group and Kingsway Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trean Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.23%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Kingsway Financial Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through program partners and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Kingsway Financial Services (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers uninsured warrant administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and commercial refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The Kingsway Search Xcelerator offers outsourced finance and human resources consulting services, including operational accounting, such as bookkeeping, accounting, financial reporting, and analysis and strategic finance services; technical accounting comprising initial public offerings, SEC reporting, and international consolidation services; human resources, workforce management, and compliance support services; and advisory services. The company offers its products and services through credit unions, dealers, homebuilders, and consumers. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.