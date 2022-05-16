Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reviva Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reviva Pharmaceuticals.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24).

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.19. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

