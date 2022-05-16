Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Rezolute alerts:

NASDAQ RZLT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,521. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12. The company has a market cap of $53.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.27.

In other Rezolute news, Director Gil M. Labrucherie acquired 52,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $199,997.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $79,997.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,553,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute (Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.