RH (NYSE:RH) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $289.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.91. RH has a 52-week low of $270.96 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 447,408 shares of company stock worth $144,336,637. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RH by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RH by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of RH by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of RH by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of RH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

