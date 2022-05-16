Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 114.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

REPX traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.21. 860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,441. The stock has a market cap of $472.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.91. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,606,752.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $860,823.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

