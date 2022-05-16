RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $69.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RingCentral has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,510,000 after acquiring an additional 175,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,500,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

