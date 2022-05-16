RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $69.30 on Monday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.75.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $8,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $83,500,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

