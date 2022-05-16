RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

NYSE RNG opened at $69.30 on Monday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.75.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in RingCentral by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

