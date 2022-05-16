Robert W. Baird Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to $100.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of DOOO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 63,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,828. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.39. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 103.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BRP by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

