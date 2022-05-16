Roblox Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roblox in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.21% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $362,598,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

