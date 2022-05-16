Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHHBY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Roche alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $9,750,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $4,848,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $4,648,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $39.75 on Monday. Roche has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.7922 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

About Roche (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.