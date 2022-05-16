Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Cut to GBX 70 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 110 ($1.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 129.80 ($1.60).

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 83.85 ($1.03) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.99. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 78.44 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.00). The firm has a market cap of £7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 59.89.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 14,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,562.82 ($14,255.73). Also, insider Warren East sold 210,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £176,832.60 ($218,015.78). Insiders have purchased 35,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,850 in the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

