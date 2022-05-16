Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Cut to GBX 70 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.65) to GBX 132 ($1.63) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.49) to GBX 97 ($1.20) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

RYCEY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. 9,152,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,609. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.