Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT Lowered to GBX 95 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RYCEY. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.49) to GBX 97 ($1.20) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.65) to GBX 132 ($1.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,152,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,609. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.