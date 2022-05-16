Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT Lowered to GBX 95 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RYCEY. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.49) to GBX 97 ($1.20) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.65) to GBX 132 ($1.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,152,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,609. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

