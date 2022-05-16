Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the April 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 547,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $432.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $417.54 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.39.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

