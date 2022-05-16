Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target to C$11.00

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

MFCSF traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.64.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

