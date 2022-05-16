Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) to Sector Perform

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CIXX. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $11.56 on Monday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,416,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $9,574,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,048,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,699,000 after purchasing an additional 620,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

