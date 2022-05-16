Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target to C$20.00

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
LGO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Largo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Largo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Largo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Largo from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Largo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.
NYSE LGO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,895. Largo has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $585.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Largo by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,843,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 853,765 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Largo by 15.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after buying an additional 449,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Largo in the third quarter worth about $4,315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Largo by 85.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 382,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Largo in the second quarter valued at about $5,939,000.
Largo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
