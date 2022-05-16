Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target to C$20.00

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LGO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Largo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Largo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Largo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Largo from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Largo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE LGO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,895. Largo has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $585.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Largo had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Largo will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Largo by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,843,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 853,765 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Largo by 15.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after buying an additional 449,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Largo in the third quarter worth about $4,315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Largo by 85.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 382,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Largo in the second quarter valued at about $5,939,000.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

