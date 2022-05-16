Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $40.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of LSPD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 174,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,266. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

