Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target to C$11.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

TSE:DR traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.85. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of C$6.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$252.84 million and a P/E ratio of 12.67.

Medical Facilities ( TSE:DR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Facilities will post 1.2399999 EPS for the current year.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.