Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Superdry (LON:SDRY) Price Target to GBX 280

Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 415 ($5.12) to GBX 280 ($3.45) in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 103.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 265 ($3.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 359 ($4.43).

LON SDRY opened at GBX 137.40 ($1.69) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £112.85 million and a P/E ratio of -6.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 162.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 216.79. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 132.60 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17.

In other news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($20,342.74). Insiders have acquired 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,680,052 over the last ninety days.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

