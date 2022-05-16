Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) to Outperform

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNVVF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS SNVVF opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

