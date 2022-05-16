Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE RVT traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $14.96. 12,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. Royce Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
