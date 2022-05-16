RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of RPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,222. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

