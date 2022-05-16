RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of RPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,222. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.