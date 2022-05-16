Russel Metals (RUSMF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS: RUSMF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/5/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$40.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.50.
- 5/5/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00.
- 4/25/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.25 to C$39.00.
- 4/21/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$44.00.
- 4/18/2022 – Russel Metals was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/18/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00.
- 3/30/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$37.25.
RUSMF stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $29.92.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Russel Metals (RUSMF)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.