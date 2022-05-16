Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Short Interest Down 20.8% in April

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 934,400 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $19.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUTH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 31.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

