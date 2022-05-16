RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Short Interest Update

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 3.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 129,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXRA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 219,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,990. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. RXR Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

