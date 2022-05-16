Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ryan Specialty Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 71.22%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

RYAN stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

