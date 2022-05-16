Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.16.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ryanair from €20.50 ($21.58) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.11) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ryanair from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $83.00 on Monday. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.10.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
