Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-$4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,993. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ryerson has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $44.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 90.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ryerson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryerson by 204.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after buying an additional 621,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after buying an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 71.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ryerson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

