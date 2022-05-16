Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SB opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 442,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,445 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 452,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,818 shares during the period. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

