Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) PT Lowered to $46.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $43.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.07. Safehold has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 3,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC grew its position in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 248.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Safehold by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

